Zydus Life receives final USFDA approval for Pitavastatin tablets

Home-grown drug maker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg.

The company in an exchange filing said, "Pitavastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), triglycerides (TG), and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C)."

It is also indicated for pediatric patients aged 8 years or older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) to reduce elevated TC, LDL-C, and Apo B. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, the company said.

According to Zydus Lifesciences, Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg had annual sales of $319 million in the United States.

The group now has 345 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs (as of December 31, 2022) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, it claimed.