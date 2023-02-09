CLSA has a 'Buy' call on Zomato and expects an upside of 41 percent to the share price with a target price of Rs 70. The brokerage firm expects Zomato to continue its march towards profitability. CLSA said that it would look for commentary around the addition of cities as well as the contribution of top cities to the revenue in the financial result statements.

High food delivery and growth in Blinkit orders are likely to drive Zomato’s strong growth in revenue for the third quarter of the financial year 2023. Zomato is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday and analysts expect double-digit growth in revenue for the October-December quarter.

As per ICICI Securities, the overall revenue of Zomato for the third quarter of the financial year 2023 is expected to grow 59 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. On a sequential basis the revenue is expected to grow 6 percent.

Shares of Zomato meanwhile are trading at Rs 56.5, up 4.15 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The stock has grown over 11 percent this week.

ICICI Securities expects that for the quarter the Gross Order Value for the food delivery business will be 2 percent sequentially and 22 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the Blinkit Gross Order Value is expected to grow by 11.5 percent on a sequential basis and Hyperpure’s revenue is expected to rise by 11.3 percent on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm CLSA expects that in the third quarter, Zomato will continue its march towards profitability.

The brokerage also upgraded its forecast by 4-8 percent for FY 23-25 period due to the company’s improved focus on profitability.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Tuesday, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal hinted at the food delivery platform's profitability. In a congratulatory post to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, Deepinder tweeted, "Congratulations, @vijayshekhar and @Paytm on becoming profitable. Sorry, a bit late to the party – was so busy working on our own profitability."