Who placed orders for Zomato shares in Monday’s block deal?

Zomato Ltd was in focus on Tuesday after US-based investment giant Tiger Global, through its venture capital fund Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, divested its entire shareholding on Monday through open market transactions for a total consideration of Rs 1,123.85 crore. But who exactly bought these shares?

On Monday, Internet Fund III had sold 12.35 crore shares of Zomato at an average price of Rs 91.01 per piece. Apoletto Asia, a venture capital firm based in Moscow, also sold 3.2 crore shares of Zomato at a price of Rs 90.10.

According to data from both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), buyers in both these block deals included a handful of domestic and global fund houses and wealth management firms.

European financial services group Societe Generale emerged as the biggest buyer in Monday’s block deal. It bought a total of around 4 crore shares of Zomato through multiple deals on both BSE and NSE.

Another major buyer was domestic fund house Axis Mutual Fund that bought a total of around 2.75 crore shares in multiple deals on both the exchanges.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte also accumulated 2.24 crore shares of Zomato through multiple block deals on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought a large chunk of 2.61 crore shares of Zomato in a single deal. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought another 1.5 crore shares, again in a single transaction.

Other domestic buyers included SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd that bought 72.14 lakh shares of Zomato and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd that acquired 49.94 lakh shares on Monday through the block deal route.

International players involved in purchase deals of Zomato shares included Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte that grabbed 31 lakh shares, BNP Paribas Arbitrage that purchased 30.6 lakh shares and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd that bought 18.36 lakh shares.

Founders Collective Fund, a seed-stage venture capital fund, also bought 22.19 lakh shares of Zomato on Monday, while Girik Wealth Advisors Pvt. Ltd acquired 11.1 lakh.

Unsurprisingly, shares of Zomato were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the stock rising more than 2.5 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 94.80 on BSE. The stock had closed 1.5 percent higher in Monday’s session as well.