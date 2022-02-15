Zomato slips below issue price, Paytm shares hit fresh low; what’s pulling new-age stocks down

The shares of new-age companies including Paytm and Zomato declined to fresh lows on Tuesday even as the overall market sentiment remained positive. CarTrade and Fino Payments Bank’s stocks also traded lower. Nykaa and PB Fintech were among those in the green territory.

Zomato shares have been trading lower on the back of the food delivery platform’s weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Zomato's share price slipped to a record low of Rs 75.75, down 8 percent from the previous close, in intraday trade on BSE. At this level, the stock was trading even below the issue price of Rs 76 and was down 55 percent from its all-time high of Rs 169.10 in November 2021.

Zomato posted a net loss of Rs 67.2 crore for the October-December quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 352.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. The narrowing of net loss was on account of an exceptional gain from the sale of assets.

Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities, told CNBC-TV18 that the results are disappointing and at this point in time, Zomato is a stock, which is in flux and too many uncertainties surround its growth prospects.

“So for the time being, given all the uncertainties and very poor performance, I would like to give Zomato a pass. Let us see - maybe two, three quarters more - how things shape up,” he said on Friday, a day after the result announcement.

The stock has tumbled almost 20 percent since the quarterly results were announced.

The shares of One 97 Communications, Paytm’s parent firm, hit a fresh low for the second straight day. The stock opened in green but slipped to an all-time low of Rs 840.05, down 2.7 percent from its previous close, in intraday trade.

The sell-off in Paytm stock comes even as the digital payments and financial service firm on Monday said its gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform more than doubled to Rs 83,481 crore in January, against the year-ago period.

The company disbursed 19 lakh loans amounting to Rs 921 crore in January, which was over threefold higher compared with four lakh loans worth Rs 212 crore that the company disbursed in January 2021.

However, the company's net loss widened 45 percent YoY to Rs 778 crore in Q3FY22, it said earlier this month. At the intraday low level (Rs 840.05), the stock has slipped almost 12 percent since the quarterly earnings announcement on February 4 evening. So far in 2022 (year-to-date), Paytm shares have erased 36.5 percent of investors’ wealth against the benchmark index Sensex which slipped 3 percent during the period.

Meanwhile, CarTrade shares declined 3 percent to an intraday low of Rs 610.80, whereas the Fino Payments Bank stock price corrected more than 6 percent during the session. At 1:47 pm, it was trading 5.48 percent lower at Rs 330.40 on BSE.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty e-tailer Nykaa, recovered today after hitting an all-time low on Monday. The stock surged 3.7 percent from its previous close to an intraday high of Rs 1572.50 on BSE. However, the shares slipped marginally (0.14 percent) to Rs 1513.30 at the time of writing.

According to Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Securities, it's a very interesting moment for India's tech platform companies . The people who bought these stocks were optimistic about the long-term growth prospect. So that construct remains unchanged, he told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

“But what is new to the India market construct is that there is no balance sheet. So there is no anchor to the value on where they will stop and settle it. This is where the fundamental issue is,” he explained.

In that context, Nykaa is right up there because at least it's a profitable company, has a roadmap in terms of how to grow. It's currently the next leg of growth, he said.

“So at some levels, probably wherever the market finds a level, it could start looking at Nykaa and then subsequently, maybe Zomato or Paytm. At some levels, we would look at these internet platforms as good growth plays in an environment that is supportive. So we are also not sure on what levels but yes, we will be watchful at some levels to advise clients to buy. Pecking list will be Nykaa, first, and then probably go to Zomato and then Paytm, he added.