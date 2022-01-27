Zomato shares slide below Rs 100 mark; Jefferies keeps target price at Rs 175

Zomato shares dropped below the Rs 100 mark on Thursday, more than 40 percent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 169. At 9.53 am, the stock of the food delivery app quoted at Rs 93.9 on NSE, down 6.5 percent. Zomato shares began the day at an intraday high of Rs 98, and slid to as low as Rs 93.1 in morning deals.

The sentiment in Zomato shares remains subdued amid a meltdown in the stocks of other major new age companies.

Jefferies, however, has a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 175. The growth contrast through the pandemic shows an interesting trend for Zomato in comparison to its peers, the brokerage said in a research note.

"We see a case for the India premium to sustain, as seen in other sectors, although short-listing history makes this difficult," the brokerage said.

On valuation, it said that despite the correction, Zomato's valuation premium stays high compared to the global peers.

"While it is difficult to forecast where this settles, we expect premium valuation to sustain given long runway for growth for food services, share gains by delivery platforms, market structure (two player market) etc. The debate remains on what the right premium is and that is a key challenge for us, given the short-listing history," Jefferies said.

On a year-to-date basis, the Zomato stock price has corrected almost 34 percent, falling 28 percent in the last five sessions alone.

It had become a member of the exclusive club of top 50 companies by market capitalisation. Its market cap surpassed the value of Tata Motors (Rs 98,181 crore), Godrej Consumer (Rs 99,273 crore), Shree Cement, Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 99,695 crore), and BPCL (Rs 99,785 crore).