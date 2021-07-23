Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Zomato shares jump more than 80% on market debut

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street as the stock got listed on NSE at Rs 116, a 52.63 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 76.

    Zomato shares jump more than 80% on market debut
    The share price of food delivery company Zomato rose after the company made a strong market debut at a premium of more than 50 percent to its issue price on Friday.
    At 2:00 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 125.15, 8.83 percent higher than its listing price of Rs 116 and 64.67 percent higher than the issue price on the BSE.
    Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street as the stock got listed on NSE at Rs 116, a 52.63 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 76. It was listed at Rs 115, up 51.32 percent, on the BSE.
    Soon after the listing, the stock price rallied further and touched a high of Rs 138 on the BSE, 80 percent higher than the issue price. This led to its market cap crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.
    This resulted in the company becoming a member of the exclusive club of top 50 companies by market capitalisation. Its market cap surpassed the value of Tata Motors (Rs 98,181 crore), Godrej Consumer (Rs 99,273 crore), Shree Cement, Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 99,695 crore), and BPCL (Rs 99,785 crore).
    Read here:
    Zomato among top-50 most valuable publicly traded firms after listing; m-cap rises above Tata Motors
    “It is a very historical moment for the Indian equity market. It is a very exciting moment and hopefully bodes well for times to come for many such more new listings of new-age technology companies, this would open the doors for those to list going forward,” said Prashant Khemka, founder of White Oak Capital Management.
    However, certain analysts cautioned investors about the “extremely stretched and expensive” valuations of Zomato and advised investors to book profits in the stock.
    Read here: Zomato euphoria may not last, short term investors should book profits: Experts
    Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking suggested that short-term investors that were looking for listing gains can exit the stock while long-term investors can book partial profits.
    “Given a strong delivery network, high barriers to entry, expected turnaround and significant growth opportunities in tier-II and tier-III cities, we continue to remain positive on the stock from a long term perspective,” said Roy.
     
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints

    Next Article

    Info Edge shares trade positive after Zomato debuts at stellar 52% premium on NSE

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors295.55 -7.00 -2.31
    Grasim1,549.50 -32.55 -2.06
    Larsen1,611.75 -30.40 -1.85
    Adani Ports680.05 -11.75 -1.70
    Tech Mahindra1,131.00 -17.60 -1.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,612.00 -29.55 -1.80
    HUL2,359.25 -19.40 -0.82
    Reliance2,105.20 -15.80 -0.74
    NTPC118.50 -0.80 -0.67
    Asian Paints3,087.60 -16.85 -0.54

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4000-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee87.5670-0.0610-0.07
    Pound-Rupee102.1690-0.2970-0.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6734-0.0026-0.38
    View More