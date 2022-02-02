Zomato shares jump 5%, inch closer to Rs 100-mark

Zomato's share price rose for the third straight session to draw closer to the Rs 100 level on Wednesday. The shares of the food delivery platform jumped 5.4 percent in intraday trade to Rs 99.75 on BSE.

At 2:40 pm, the stock was trading 4.65 percent higher at Rs 98.95. It has gained almost 3 percent in the past five sessions. However, in the past month, much like their peers Paytm and CarTrade, Zomato shares have corrected 30 percent as against the benchmark Sensex which has risen 0.60 percent during the period.

The stock had last touched the Rs 100-mark on January 25. At the current level, the shares are trading at a discount of almost 14 percent from the listing price of Rs 115.

Zomato has been added to the list of additional surveillance measures (ASM) of both BSE and NSE, which includes securities under surveillance due to price variation, volatility, and volume variation, among others.

Adding Zomato to the ASM list may help existing shareholders to some extent because higher margin requirements will mean that intra-day short sellers will think twice before taking a swing at the stock. On the flip side, higher margins make it expensive to trade for bargain hunters as well.

Meanwhile, last week, Zomato set up a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company as a non-banking finance company . The proposed paid-up capital for the NBFC is Rs 3 crore and the authorised paid-up capital is pegged at Rs 10 crore. The subsidiary will also need the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval to carry out the NBFC business.

The food delivery firm has also bought a minor stake in AdOnMo, the advertising-tech firm and UrbanPiper Tech, a B2B software platform.

The company has invested $5 million in UrbanPiper for a 5 percent stake and $15 million in AdOnMo for a 19 percent stake.