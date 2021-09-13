Zomato shares in focus after it stops grocery delivery service, Credit Suisse initiates coverage

  • Home>
IST (Published)
Zomato shares are in focus after the company decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 due to gaps in order fulfilment. It launched the pilot grocery delivery service in July in select markets offering grocery delivery within 45 minutes to its customers.

Zomato shares are in focus on Monday after the company decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 due to gaps in order fulfilment, leading to poor customer experience.
The company said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.
In an email to its grocery partners on September 11, Zomato said, “At Zomato, we believe in delivering best in class services to our customers and largest growth opportunities to our merchant partners. We don't believe that the current model is the best way to deliver these to our customers and merchant partners. Hence, we intend to stop our pilot grocery delivery service effective September 17, 2021".
The email also mentioned that "store catalogues are very dynamic and inventory levels change frequently. This has led to gaps in order fulfillment, leading to the poor customer experience".
Zomato had launched the pilot grocery delivery service in July in select markets offering grocery delivery within 45 minutes to its customers.
The company had earlier invested $100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in the grocery delivery platform Grofers.
Meanwhile, global brokerage Credit Suisse initiated its coverage on Zomato with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 185. It values the food delivery business at 3.2x EV/GMV, a 100 percent premium to DoorDash.
However, the brokerage believes that worsening of unit economics will be a key risk.
At 12:15 pm, the shares of Zomato were trading 0.74 percent higher at Rs 142.60 apiece on the BSE.
