Zomato shares hit 52-week low, slide below Rs 100 mark

Zomato shares nosedived more than 19 percent to a 52-week low on Monday, extending losses to the fifth session in a row. The stock of the food aggregator slipped into double digits for the first time since making a strong debut on bourses BSE and NSE in July 2021.

The Zomato stock plunged as much as 19.4 percent to Rs 91.7 apiece on BSE.

Zomato is among the few new-age businesses to have tapped the capital market in recent times. At Friday's closing price, the stock had commanded a premium of about 50 percent over its issue price.

According to Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities, Zomato's valuation is not supporting growth. "Zomato is facing tough competition by Swiggy in many terms; it is mainly having a thinner metro restaurant network and density vs Swiggy. We recommend investors to maintain a 'sell' position in the stock," he said.

Zomato shares moved within a range of Rs 114- 169 in 2021, after making a strong debut in the market in July.

Here's how Zomato shares have fared since their market debut:

For the three months to September 2021, Zomato had reported a net loss of Rs 434.9 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 229.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue from operations, however, more than doubled to Rs 1,024.2 crore in Q2, from Rs 426 crore in the year-ago period.