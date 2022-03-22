Shares of Zomato rose as much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the online food delivery platform on Monday said it will deliver food in record 10 minutes, starting with Gurugram next month. However, the stock failed to hold on to initial gains and slipped into the red. At 9:29 am, the scrip was trading flat at Rs 80.3 on BSE.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal, said, "After becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato’s investments in the quick commerce space), I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete."

Called Zomato Instant, Goyal in a blog post said, nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and the company is eager to be the first to create this category, globally.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen about a percent during the period. The stock is trading higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

"They become a buy when we start to see the road to profitability, especially for companies like Paytm. Zomato, of course, has to scale up significantly higher, maybe two or three times its present size before it starts to generate meaningful profits and it's that road to profitability, which is not clear which is causing a lot of distress amongst the minority shareholders," said Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.

These companies are basically operating like they are private companies and throwing money at ideas that they think will work, and that's perfectly fine when you are in the private domain, but a publicly listed company is being judged by several different parameters, he said.

"So you keep them on your radar and see how developments are taking place, see how the performance is coming through quantitative improvements, volume improvements will be taking place. And once you're sure that you have visibility as to when it will start making meaningful profits. That's the time to perhaps take a plunge in these talks," Mehta said.

He added there is no denying the fact that these are high growth stocks and 5-10 years from now these companies could be significant value creators, we just don't know which one it is at this point in time.