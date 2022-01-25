Zomato shares rebound after hitting low of Rs 84; what to do with the stock now?

Zomato shares made a strong comeback on Tuesday after hitting the lowest level since its strong market debut last year. The stock of the food aggregator jumped as much as 9.6 percent to Rs 100.2 on BSE to return to triple digits, having slumped to a 52-week low of Rs 84.1 earlier in the day.

At 1 pm, the stock was left with a gain of 6.7 percent at Rs 97.6 apiece.

The see-saw movement in Zomato comes at a time when investors have dumped new-age business stocks, sending stocks of many such companies below their listing prices, having lost their appetite for tech companies.

EXPLAINED

JPMorgan has said it is too early to bottom-fish in Zomato, with interest rates yet to settle down. The brokerage has an 'underweight' rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 120.

What experts say

Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, told CNBC-TV18 one may start looking at stocks like Zomato, Nykaa, IndiaMART, Route Mobile and Tanla after another 10-15 percent correction.

"These are the growth companies and at this point of time, it is difficult to assess where these companies will reach eventually in the next 3-5 years. Their business models are constantly changing and we are completely in the dark as far as valuing these companies when they are making losses. But there's no denying that if you have a longer-term timeframe, these could be great value creators," he said.

He sees the current juncture as the perfect opportunity for investors who have missed out on buying new-age business stocks.

ALSO READ: JPMorgan says don’t bottom fish in Zomato yet

On the contrary, G Chokkalingam, Founder and MD at Equinomics Research, remains negative on Zomato. "I may be wrong but I don't find value in this stock. So, unless that is a critical profit growth in the next two years and the PE shrinks significantly, I will not touch this kind of stocks," he said.