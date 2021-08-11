Zomato share price jumps 4% after Q1 results; Jefferies raises target

Zomato’s share price rallied over four percent on Wednesday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 with the widening of losses, but substantial growth in revenue.

The online food delivery aggregator reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against Rs 99.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total income jumped to Rs 916 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 283.5 crore, YoY.

“Revenue growth was largely on the back of growth in our core food delivery business which continued to grow despite the severe COVID wave starting April,” Zomato said.

India food delivery business reported the highest ever Gross Order Value (GOV), the number of orders, transacting users, active restaurant partners and active delivery partners till date in any quarter in our history, the company added.

Global brokerage Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 175 apiece as the company reported a strong beat on revenues led by 37 percent QoQ growth in GOV.

Adjusted EBITDA loss at Rs 1.7 billion is also on expected lines, Jefferies said.

“The company’s management release has interesting insights but lacks details on MTU, AOV and unit economics (provided in RHP), which could disappoint investors as could the decision of an annual earning call,” the brokerage added.

It raised FY22-24E revenue by 10-20 percent.

UBS said Zomato had a strong start to the year FY22. Food delivery Gross Order Value (GOVs) were up 37 percent QoQ to Rs 45 billion versus FY22 estimate of Rs 124 billion. The management highlighted that the GOV, number of orders, transacting users, active restaurant partners as well as active delivery partners are all the highest they have ever been.

“This indicates a strong quarter, despite the impact of Covid,” UBS added.

It has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 165.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC-TV18, Karan Taurani of Elara Securities said that Zomato's results were aided by the second wave of COVID-19 and the current performance was a function of the pandemic.

Taurani doubts whether the company's revenue surge will be sustainable and believes if the trend shifts from delivery to dine-in, Zomato’s average order value would not sustain.

"We need to watch if cash burn is curtailed going forward. Zomato’s commission revenue has come down to 18.5 percent from 20 percent," he said.

Taurani is of the view that the risk-reward was not favourable for Zomato now.

At 10:30 am, the shares of Zomato were trading 3.80 percent higher at Rs 129.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)