Zomato shares plunge 10%; here's what's pulling the stock lower

Zomato shares plunged 10 percent to the Rs 90.5 mark on Thursday as new age stocks continued to be under selling pressure amid a broad market sell-off. On BSE, the Zomato stock was locked in the lower circuit at 10 percent in afternoon deals, not far from a 52-week low of Rs 84.1 touched on Tuesday.

At the day's low, Zomato shares were left with a premium of 19 percent over its issue price. The food aggregator's stock has logged a series of lows in the past few weeks.

The weakness in stocks of new-age businesses such as Zomato is mirroring the trend seen on the Nasdaq, where investors have lost appetite for tech companies.

However, Jefferies remains positive on Zomato shares. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock as well as its target price of Rs 175. Despite the correction, Zomato's valuation premium stays high compared to the global peers, it said.

"While it is difficult to forecast where this settles, we expect the premium valuation to sustain given long runway for growth for food services, share gains by delivery platforms, market structure (two-player market) etc," it said.

JPMorgan said this week that it is too early to bottom fish on Zomato because a significant part of its future cash flows is going to come much later in its overall model. The brokerage is 'underweight' on the stock with a target price of Rs 120.

Zomato shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street in July 2021, commanding a premium of as high as 53 percent.

Zomato's initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 9,375 crore saw an overall subscription of 38.3 times. The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were booked 51.8 times and 33 times respectively. The quota meant for retail investors saw a subscription of 7.5 times.