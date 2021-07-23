Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Zomato shares list at Rs 116 on NSE; unicorn debuts with strong 52% premium

    Zomato shares list at Rs 116 on NSE; unicorn debuts with strong 52% premium

    Profile image
    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Zomato shares got listed at 115 per share, a premium of 51.32 percent, on the BSE. The valuation of the company soared to Rs 91,004 crore.

    Zomato shares list at Rs 116 on NSE; unicorn debuts with strong 52% premium
    Zomato made a stellar debut on bourses on Friday, listing at Rs 116.00 apiece on the NSE, garnering a 52.63 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 76 per share.
    On BSE, the food delivery Unicorn got listed at 115 per share, a premium of 51.32 percent. The valuation of the company soared to Rs 91,004 crore.
    The Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato witnessed strong interest from investors as the issue was subscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16. The offer received bids for 2,751.27 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares.
    Zomato is the first Indian unicorn to go public and will be followed by other startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar, among others.
    Analysts believe the company has certain positivities like asset-light scalable business model, expanded target market post the pandemic, first-mover advantage in the food delivery business, etc. But its operations in an almost duopoly market may attract regulatory actions, which would be negative for the company.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Zomato listing: Here's full text of CEO Deepinder Goyal's letter to shareholders

    Next Article

    Zomato shares to list on exchanges today; allotment finalised

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors297.05 -5.50 -1.82
    Tech Mahindra1,129.50 -19.10 -1.66
    Larsen1,614.30 -27.85 -1.70
    Adani Ports684.05 -7.75 -1.12
    UPL822.15 -5.85 -0.71
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Larsen1,616.95 -24.60 -1.50
    Sun Pharma683.05 -4.15 -0.60
    NTPC118.80 -0.50 -0.42
    HDFC2,480.10 -10.30 -0.41
    Dr Reddys Labs5,365.30 -17.55 -0.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech998.10 19.50 1.99
    SBI Life Insura1,042.70 16.70 1.63
    UltraTechCement7,570.00 111.00 1.49
    Wipro592.60 8.40 1.44
    ICICI Bank663.90 7.95 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech998.30 19.70 2.01
    UltraTechCement7,570.00 110.15 1.48
    ICICI Bank664.00 8.20 1.25
    Maruti Suzuki7,374.70 78.90 1.08
    Tech Mahindra1,128.90 10.30 0.92

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.48250.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee87.63600.00800.01
    Pound-Rupee102.4580-0.0080-0.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6755-0.0005-0.08
    View More