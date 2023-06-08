Zomato shares gain for the fifth day in a row, back near IPO price after April 2022

Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley is bullish on the stock with an "overweight" rating at a target price of Rs 85 apiece, which is a potential upside of 12 percent from the current market price.
This will be the first time since April last year that the stock has managed to near its initial public offering (IPO) price. During the last five trading sessions, shares of Zomato have gained nearly 20 percent.
Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock is gaining on strong volumes and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is largely over.
Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley is bullish on the stock with an "overweight" rating at a target price of Rs 85 apiece, which is a potential upside of 12 percent from the current market price. The firm is overweight on Zomato considering its near-term visibility on improving growth coupled with new app opens augur well for the stock.
Additionally, Zomato is in line of sight to get 4-5 percent adjusted operating profit margin or EBITDA margin in the food delivery business, according to Morgan Stanley, who also said that traction in Blinkit is good and burn rates are improving.
Zomato launched its IPO in July 2021, made a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street. It opened with a premium of over 52 percent over the IPO price and continued to move northwards, touching its all-time high of Rs 160.3 per share in November 2021.
However, the stock then took a beating and plunged over 70 percent to an all-time low of Rs 41 in just eight months.
Shares of Zomato are trading 0.8 percent higher of Rs 75.1. The stock is up nearly 25 percent this year, making an intraday high of Rs 75.75.
