Zomato shares gain for the fifth day in a row, back near IPO price after April 2022

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 10:53:09 AM IST (Published)

Meanwhile, global brokerage Morgan Stanley is bullish on the stock with an "overweight" rating at a target price of Rs 85 apiece, which is a potential upside of 12 percent from the current market price.

Shares of food delivery platform Zomato hit a 52-week high on Thursday and is also within touching distance of its IPO price of Rs 76 per share. The stock is up for the fifth day in a row. The last instance of the stock gaining for five straight sessions was between August 8-18, 2022, during which the stock had gained for seven straight sessions.

This will be the first time since April last year that the stock has managed to near its initial public offering (IPO) price. During the last five trading sessions, shares of Zomato have gained nearly 20 percent.


Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock is gaining on strong volumes and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is largely over.

