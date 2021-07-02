Zomato raises offer size to $1.25 billion; eyes $8.7 billion valuation

Food delivery platform Zomato is likely to have increased the offer size to about $1.25 billion with primary fundraise said to be about 20 percent higher at $1.2 billion, sources said.

The company is eying a listing valuation of $8.7 billion and plans to launch the IPO by mid-July, sources added.

The offer size has been raised from $1.1 billion earlier due to huge demand from the global tech specialist funds and EM fund, sources added.

The company has increased the primary issuance by 20 percent to $1.2 billion, while it has reduced the offer for sale (OFS) or the secondary potion by 50 percent to $50 million. The OFS is likely by Info Edge which owns around 18 percent stake in Zomato.

Earlier this year, Zomato had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 8,250 crore.

According to the DRHP, Zomato proposed to offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore. Of this, the company will issue fresh shares worth Rs 7,500 crore, while Rs 750 crore will be an offer for sale for its existing investor Info Edge.

Info Edge had earlier announced that it would sell shares worth Rs 750 crore in the upcoming Zomato IPO.

