From Paytm to Latent View: How Dalal Street is reading new age companies' Q3 results

Newly-listed new age companies have begun 2022 with a mixed bag of earnings so far. Investors have punished several startup stocks in the recent past, from the likes of Paytm, PB Fintech and CarTrade. But why? The stocks appear to be mirroring the trend on the Nasdaq where investors have lost appetite for tech companies.

Most new age businesses are yet to make profits but are commanding sky-high valuations. Investors are staring at rising interest rates ahead.

"The sharp correction in US technology stocks, especially in Meta (Facebook), has come as a rude shock to investors who were hoping to create quick wealth in any and every tech-related business. The sharp correction in Chinese technology majors has also made investors jittery," Tanushree Banerjee, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster, told CNBCTV18.com.

Paytm parent One97 Communications reported a more than 45 percent increase in net loss for the October-December period despite 89 percent revenue growth.

Latent View Analytics posted a more than double net profit for the quarter on year. Its revenue increased 37.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Company Profit/loss YoY change (%) Revenue YoY change (%) Paytm Loss 778.5 45.4 1,456.10 88.6 Latent View Profit 49.9 122.8 107.7 37.7 *Figures in crore rupees

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures will report its financial results later in the day, and Zomato on Thursday. CarTrade and PB Fintech are yet to report their earnings for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Here's how the Street is reading new age businesses now:

Paytm, CarTrade and PB Fintech shares are currently quoting at a discount to the issue price. As of Wednesday, CarTrade is the worst new age stock, 57 percent below its IPO issue price of Rs 1,618.

Stock Issue price LTP LTP vs issue price (%) Listing Latent View 197 537.5 172.8 Nov 23 Nykaa 1,125 1,848 64.3 Nov 10 MaymyIndia 1,033 1,499.9 45.2 Dec 21 Zomato 76 94.3 24.1 July 23 PB Fintech 980 925.1 -5.6 Nov 15 RateGain Travel 425 380.5 -10.5 Dec 17 FINO Payments 577 378.9 -34.3 Nov 12 Paytm 2,150 942 -56.2 Nov 18 CarTrade 1,618 689.9 -57.4 Aug 20

Veteran fund manager Samir Arora told CNBC-TV18 believes this year is going to be tough for making money, though India may outperform in the near term. He finds it better to look at traditional, safer companies for investing now than new age businesses.

"Our top three holdings are ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank," said Arora, Founder and Fund Manager at Helios Capital.

Macquarie has an 'underperform' rating on Paytm.

Paytm's ESOP costs are a recurring expense going forward and were not factored in, according to the brokerage. It raised its FY23-FY25 loss estimates for Paytm by 64-101 percent largely on higher ESOP costs and lowered its target price to Rs 700.

The brokerage finds Paytm, trading at 11 times its FY23E sales, to be expensive.

But all is not gloomy in the new age space.

Latent View shares have nearly tripled investors' money compared with the issue price so far. Zomato and Nykaa shares have rewarded investors with returns to the tune of 45-64 percent.

"It would be wrong to paint every tech company in India, whether old or new age, with the same brush. Investors need to be cautious in selecting the right kind of tech businesses that are sustainable. Plus, they need to be mindful of the stocks’ valuations while investing in them," said Equitymaster's Banerjee.