Motilal Oswal expects 30% upside in Zomato shares on strong growth runway

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. was in focus on Monday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing a strong growth outlook for the company.

Motilal Oswal gave the stock a target price of Rs 70 per share, implying an upside potential of around 30 percent from the stock’s previous close of Rs 53.83 on the BSE.

The brokerage firm forecast Zomato’s revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29 percent over the fiscal years 2023-25 fuelled by intensifying internet penetration, a higher proportion of transacting users, and increased ordering frequency.

More importantly, Motilal Oswal expects Zomato’s strong growth to be complemented by the company turning profitable over the fiscal year 2025, despite an elevated competitive intensity.

The brokerage firm also expects Zomato’s gross margin to improve to 33.5 percent in the fiscal year 2025 from 5.3 percent in the fiscal year 2022 as employee costs and other expenses as a percentage of sales decrease.

For the fiscal year 2024, Motilal Oswal noted that continued spending due to elevated competitive intensity from Swiggy was weighing on Zomato’s operating costs, making it difficult to break even.

Zomato’s food business recorded EBITDA breakeven in the first quarter of 2022-23.

On the flip side, the limited distinction between the offerings by Zomato and Swiggy – both having food delivery, dine-in, and quick commerce – was a concern, noted the brokerage firm.

It added: “We view the acquisition of Blinkit as an additional risk and high attrition at the senior management level remains a concern.”

