Zomato shares to list on exchanges on July 23; allotment finalised

Online food delivery and restaurant-discovery platform Zomato has advanced its listing date from July 27 to July 23, in what is among the largest public issue in India.

The company is set to list its shares on stock exchanges this week itself on Friday.

Zomato has finalised the IPO share allotment today.

The Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato saw a high subscription of 38.25 times during July 14-16. The offer received bids for 2,751.27 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares.

Zomato is the first Indian unicorn to go public and will be followed by other startups including PayTm, Policy Bazaar, among others.

In the IPO, Zomato shares were offered at a price band of Rs 72-76 per equity share.

The IPO size was reduced to Rs 5,178.49 crore from Rs 9,375 crore earlier as Zomato already raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors on July 13, a day before the public opening of the issue.

Brokerages had recommended investors with high-risk appetites subscribe to the issue only for listing gains.