Zomato IPO to open for subscription on July 14; price band at Rs 72-76

Zomato Ltd, the Indian food delivery startup backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 14 at a price band of Rs 72-76 per equity share. The offer will close on July 16 and will be the largest after the SBI Cards and Payments System’s offer worth Rs 10,355 crore launched in March 2020.

The anchor book, if any, will open for a day on July 13, a day before the issue opening.

The Rs 9,375-crore public offer of Zomato comprises fresh issuance of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by existing selling shareholder Info Edge.

The total offer size has been raised from Rs 8,250 crore at the time of filing the draft red herring prospectus in April this year.

The fresh issue size increased to Rs 9,000 crore from Rs 7,500 crore earlier, while Info Edge’s OFS size was reduced by 50 percent to Rs 375 crore from Rs 750 crore.

The market lot size is 195 shares and a retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

Zomato has reserved up to 75 percent of the total offer for qualified institutional buyers, up to 10 percent for retail investors, and the rest 15 percent for non-institutional buyers.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and meet general corporate purposes, as per the company’s DRHP.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the books running lead managers to the offer.

Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to $394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) loss was around Rs 2,200 crore.