Zomato IPO: Sustained losses, competition, COVID among key risks for food delivery platform

Food delivery platform Zomato has filed papers with market regulator for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). As per its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Zomato will offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore.

Of this, the company will issue fresh shares worth Rs 7,500 crore, while Rs 750 crore will be an offer for sale for its existing investor Info Edge.

Zomato has noted some of its risks factors in the DRHP that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Here are some of these key risk factors:

- Zomato may not be able to sustain its historical growth rates, and its historical performance may not be indicative of future growth or financial results.

- The company has a history of net losses and it anticipates increased expenses in the future.

- The COVID-19 pandemic, or a similar public health threat, has had and could impact our business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations, Zomato said.

- Zomato says its revenue may decrease and business may be adversely affected if it fails to add new and retain existing restaurant partners, customers or delivery partners to its portfolio in a cost-effective manner.

- If we are unable to continue to provide services to our restaurant partners or to implement our strategy to enable more restaurants with more solutions, our business, cash flows and prospects may be materially and adversely affected, Zomato said in its DRHP.

- Growth of our business will depend upon the strength of our brand, and any failure to maintain, protect and enhance our brand could limit our ability to retain or expand our customer base, which could materially and adversely affect our business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations, it added.

- Further, unfavourable media coverage could harm the company's business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

- Zomato also faces intense competition in food delivery and other businesses and if the company is unable to compete effectively, its business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations could be adversely affected.

- If we do not continue to innovate and further develop our platform or our platform developments do not perform, or we are not able to keep pace with technological developments, we may not remain competitive and our business and results of operations could suffer, it said.