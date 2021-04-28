Zomato IPO: Sustained losses, competition, COVID among key risks for food delivery platform Updated : April 28, 2021 02:34:06 IST Zomato may not be able to sustain its historical growth rates, and its historical performance may not be indicative of future growth or financial results. The company has a history of net losses and it anticipates increased expenses in the future. Published : April 28, 2021 02:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply