    Zomato IPO: Should you subscribe?

    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    According to Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind, the IPO of a tech-led delivery company, Zomato, is new in the market as compared to a lot of the other spaces. He is excited about the opportunity.

    Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Zomato's application for an initial public offering (IPO), where the company is looking to raise Rs 7,500 crore through issue of equity shares, and an offer-for-sale to the tune of Rs 750 crore by Info Edge (India) Ltd. However, Info Edge, in a regulatory filing, said it will now be selling only 50 percent, or Rs 375 crore, of the initial offer as offer-for-sale (OFS) in Zomato’s IPO. Info Edge is one of the largest shareholders in Zomato.
    According to Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind, the IPO of a tech-led delivery company is new in the market as compared to a lot of the other spaces.
    He is excited about the opportunity. “It is an interesting company in the space and I am biased because I am both, a user and I would probably like to subscribe to the IPO as well,” he said.
    “We like technology companies, there is a lot of scale on technology. I would personally invest primarily because it is a tech-led business - the apps give you the ability to track your deliveries – these things change the industry dynamics, so I would love to invest,” he stated.
    The business is growing tremendously and the lockdown and pandemic helped them dramatically change their business model.
    “The company has turned profitable on a per-order basis. I believe, this is a five-ten year story. This market has a large potential to grow especially in tier-II and tier-III towns. The story of profitability is not for today, it is for another few years down the line,” he mentioned.
    He believes, it is time for the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to create competition that will perhaps force Zomato, or create a value for Zomato to reduce their commissions in certain cases.
    “The organization of delivery at this scale is very difficult for any player to do at scale and Zomato has been in this business for many years. A lot of the restaurants have been affected positively. There will be some ups and downs. Overall, the business is sound and it provides a lot of value,” he shared.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,927.95 208.10 3.10
    HDFC Bank1,538.50 43.05 2.88
    Bajaj Finance6,242.00 169.30 2.79
    Shree Cements27,649.95 662.35 2.45
    Kotak Mahindra1,758.35 27.25 1.57
