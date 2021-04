Info Edge (India) share price rallied more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company announced the sale of its stake worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato Ltd.

Info Edge will sell the stake in its investee company Zomato Ltd via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

"This is to inform you that Zomato Limited is proposing an IPO of its Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of Equity Shares by Zomato Limited ('Fresh Issue') and an Offer For Sale by Info Edge (India) Limited ('Offer For Sale')," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

At present, Info Edge holds around 19 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator Zomato.

At 11:50 am, shares of Info Edge (India) traded 1.96 percent higher at Rs 5,041.50 apiece on the BSE.

