Zomato lists key risks ahead of mega IPO

Zomato’s business will be adversely affected if it fails to retain restaurant partners, especially the popular ones, customers or delivery partners, or if doesn’t add new partners to its portfolio, according to the company’s own document.

Zomato Ltd filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) with the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 27, 2021, and mentioned several risks around issues with restaurants.

Zomato’s technology platform connects customers, restaurants and delivery partners.

Zomato cited the example of a ‘logout’ movement by a few restaurant partners in 2019. It gave an example of how it paused certain terms and conditions on food delivery which it had set for all its restaurant partners. The new conditions covered penalties levied on restaurant partners for delayed and cancelled orders, among others. Zomato said it had to roll back this policy on the basis of feedback from its restaurant partners.

In another instance in 2019, Zomato received negative media coverage related to its subscription product as some of its restaurant partners did not view the discount terms offered to customers favourably.

Zomato also faced negative publicity with respect to its delivery partners due to alleged instances of assault, food tampering and payouts.

Zomato said such incidents in the future could negatively impact its reputation and operations though it addressed and continues to address these concerns raised by all its stakeholders.

The aggregator admitted to facing intense competition in food delivery and other businesses.

According to RedSeer, in India, Zomato competes with other food delivery companies, chain restaurants that have their own online ordering platforms, cloud kitchens, other restaurants that own and operate their delivery fleets and companies that provide point of sale solutions and restaurant delivery services.

Zomato said it competes with traditional offline ordering channels, such as take-outs, telephone-based ordering, paper menus that restaurants distribute to customers as well as advertising that restaurants place in local publications and digital media to attract customers.

Then there are mobile payment applications that facilitate food ordering. It said its food delivery operations could also compete with hyperlocal logistics operators that can be availed of by restaurant partners.

New restaurants and our existing restaurant partners may choose our competitors, said Zomato, if they charge lower commissions, marketing or other fees. Or if Zomato’s restaurant partners do not find its marketing and promotional services effective.

Zomato mentioned an example, wherein there have been instances where certain individuals, who were not associated with it, approached its restaurant partners and promised improved ratings and reviews on their platform. However, this was subject to restaurant partners subscribing to certain services being provided by such individuals.

Such instances, Zomato said, could adversely impact its business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations.

Zomato mentioned that negative publicity through media or word of mouth could also harm the size of its network and the engagement and loyalty of restaurant partners, customers, delivery partners and other participants that utilise its platform.