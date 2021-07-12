Zomato IPO demand strong; Anand Rathi sees valuation at upper end

The much-awaited Zomato IPO will open this week and it is one of the largest public offerings in recent times, with the company looking to raise Rs 9,750 crore. The offer will open for subscription on July 14 and the bidding will close on July 16. Shobit Singhal, Equity Research Analyst of Anand Rathi, discussed this further.

“Demand is very strong for this IPO and there is a premium going on. We need to see how it evolves over a longer period of time,” he added.

“On the valuation front, it is about the growth potential. The company is eyeing valuation of around USD 8.5 billion. We believe that it is valued slightly at the upper end,” he said.

According to him, on the competition front, the industry has witnessed a consolidation and it has resulted in a duopoly, with Zomato and Swiggy being the prominent players.

