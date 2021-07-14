Zomato IPO:  Deepinder Goyal’s ‘triple breakfast’ triggers meme fest on Twitter; what others tweeted

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that he had ordered triple breakfast and had been stress eating after the food delivery’s Rs 9,375-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on July 14. The first few hours of the IPO -- which is open to the public for three days -- saw a meme fest on social media with Kotak and Zerodha joining in.

The CEO’s first tweet coincided with the opening of the Zomato IPO. To Twittterati's collective glee, he posted, "Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating."

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating 🤯😬 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

In response, Rahul Ganjoo, Head of Delivery, Zomato shared a meme.

A quick reply from the Zomato team added to the fun with “mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai” from the movie Hera Pheri. Dialogues from this movie are widely used in social media.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Another tweet from the Zomato team read, “Who all are applying ghee to their paranthas this morning.” The official Twitter handle had highlighted “who all are applying” by using a large font, while the remaining sentence had a much smaller font.

who all are applying ᵍʰᵉᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵗʰᵉⁱʳ ᵖᵃʳᵃⁿᵗʰᵃˢ ᵗʰⁱˢ ᵐᵒʳⁿⁱⁿᵍ — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

The official handle of Kotak Securities responded to the ‘paranthas’ tweet, saying, “Chill karo, humare saath subah ki chaIPO”.

Pranav Singh, who has applied for the IPO, tweeted another line from Hera Pheri saying, “Paisa hi paisa hoga if allotted.”

Applied for IPO hoping for allotment 😉 pic.twitter.com/GTIdVDhFyd — Pranav Singh (@singhpranav15) July 14, 2021

Another firm that is handling the IPO apart from Kotak Securities is Zerodha who according to Uddalak Das @ninja_writer21 mentioned, “I heard your servers are having a hard time handing #ZomatoIPO :-)”

Hey @zerodhaonline. I heard your servers are having a hard time handing #ZomatoIPO :-) pic.twitter.com/Tekjt25AaP — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) July 14, 2021

His next tweet confirmed that he had applied for the IPO.

Krunal @iamKruzZ in his tweet said, “I will only apply #zomatoipo if they stop ‘dum dum payal payal’ ad song on YouTube. Please @zomato”

I will only apply #zomatoipo if they stop "dum dum payal payal" ad song on YouTube. Please @zomato 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5tlXWNJFCo— Krunal (@iamKruzZ) July 8, 2021

Somesh Upadhyay @Somesh_IAS, an IAS officer commented, "it is easier to clear UPSC than to get an IPO allotment."

It is easier to clear UPSC than to get an IPO allotment.#ZomatoIPO — Somesh Upadhyay (@Somesh_IAS) July 14, 2021

Chandra R. Srikant @chandrasrikant in her handle posted, “We have the picture of the day!!! Man of the moment @zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal with first investor InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani and early investor Mohit Bhatnagar from Sequoia Capital. Taken just a while ago.”