Zerodha informs investors of possible issue with sale of stocks

Zerodha on Monday said that investors could face an issue with authorising the sale of stocks on its Kite platform due to an issue related to Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL). The discount brokerage firm further informed that one can skip the CDSL authorisation option in case an investor wished to sell holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue.

“You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorization issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM," Zerodha said in a tweet.

CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country.

Zerodha kick-started operations on August 15, 2010. The company claims that over 6+ million clients place millions of orders every day through its investment platforms, contributing over 15 percent of all Indian retail trading volumes.