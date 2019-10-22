Zensar Technologies shares plunge over 16% as Q2 profit falls
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:02 PM IST
Zensar shares fell 16% intra-day on Tuesday after the company posted 16.1 percent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Zensar Technologies ltd shares traded at Rs 196.95, down almost 7 percent on NSE at 11.48 am.
Zensar Technologies shares have corrected by over 15 percent so far this year.
