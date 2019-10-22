Zensar Technologies shares plunge over 16% as Q2 profit falls

Zensar Technologies ltd (ZENSARTECH) shares hit a 52-week low price of Rs 176.95 in trade on Tuesday, plunging well over 16 percent on NSE. The smallcap IT software firm's shares opened at Rs 210 apiece, down from its Friday's close of Rs 211.35.

Zensar shares fell after the company posted 16.1 percent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. It had posted a profit of Rs 95.2 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

Its revenue, however, grew 13.3 percent to Rs 1,072.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 946.5 crore in the same period of last fiscal, it added.

In dollar terms, the net profit declined 16.4 percent to USD 11.3 million, while revenue grew 12.8 percent to USD 152.3 million in the reported quarter as against the year-ago period.

Digital revenues grew 25.2 percent year-on-year, and accounted for 50.1 percent of the quarter's revenue.

"Zensar's year-on-year revenue growth continues to be strong with an increase of 14.1 per cent on constant currency basis. Digital continues to maintain consistent momentum and grew by 25.2 per cent year-on-year," Zensar Technologies CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore said.

The company said its core business operating margin is maintained at 14 percent, despite wage hike in the quarter gone by.

"The wage hike in Q2 was negated by improved operational efficiencies. The quarterly revenue performance was impacted by the completion of two client specific programs," it said.

The company had TCV (total contract value) wins worth over USD 120 million in the second quarter. Its total headcount stood at 10,219, while attrition was at 17 percent.

Zensar Technologies ltd shares traded at Rs 196.95, down almost 7 percent on NSE at 11.48 am.

Zensar Technologies shares have corrected by over 15 percent so far this year, while the one-year return on the stock is negative, with the IT firm's shares declining by 26 percent. In the last 10 years, however, Zensar Tech has gained over 860 percent.

The broader Nifty50 traded at 11,659, mildly lower.

Nifty IT index plunged 4 percent on Tuesday, dragged by Infosys, which fell as much as 16 percent in intra-day trade after whistleblower complaints accused CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of unethical practices for many quarters.

The complainants, a group of anonymous employees, also alleged that Parekh was bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals.

-with inputs from PTI