This midcap IT stock has recovered 45% from its 52-week low in two months

The stock has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions and has gained 25 percent during this period.
Engineering and technology solutions company Zensar Technologies’ shares gained as much as 7 percent in trade on Tuesday, registering their biggest single-day surge in over a year.
Zensar had made a 52-week low of Rs 201.50 on December 23 last year and has recovered close to 50 percent from those levels. The stock had made its earlier 52-week high of Rs 394.5 on April 5 last year.
The last three months have seen the stock gain close to 40 percent.
On a constant currency basis, the company’s revenue increased by 3.6 percent YoY.
Shares of Zensar Technologies are trading 7.2 percent higher at Rs 290.70.