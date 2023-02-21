English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThis midcap IT stock has recovered 45% from its 52 week low in two months

This midcap IT stock has recovered 45% from its 52-week low in two months

This midcap IT stock has recovered 45% from its 52-week low in two months
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 2:25:22 PM IST (Published)

The stock has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions and has gained 25 percent during this period.

Engineering and technology solutions company Zensar Technologies’ shares gained as much as 7 percent in trade on Tuesday, registering their biggest single-day surge in over a year.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The stock has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions and has gained 25 percent during this period.

Zensar had made a 52-week low of Rs 201.50 on December 23 last year and has recovered close to 50 percent from those levels. The stock had made its earlier 52-week high of Rs 394.5 on April 5 last year.

The last three months have seen the stock gain close to 40 percent.

Zensar Technologies reported a 34 percent sequential jump in quarterly net profit during the December quarter aided by higher other income. Revenue in rupee terms also grew in the high single-digits. On a sequential basis, the topline declined 3 percent.

On a constant currency basis, the company’s revenue increased by 3.6 percent YoY.

The Nifty IT Index, the worst sectoral performer of last year, has emerged as the biggest gainer so far this year, as investors lapped up beaten-down quality stocks from the space.
Between January and now, the gauge for IT stocks has outdone all sectoral indices on the NSE with a gain of 9 percent. That compares with a 1.6 percent drop clocked by the benchmark Nifty 50.

Shares of Zensar Technologies are trading 7.2 percent higher at Rs 290.70.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zensar Technologies

Previous Article

IRB Infra declared preferred bidder for six-lane highway project in Gujarat worth Rs 2,132 crore

Next Article

Aarti Drugs extends losses for third straight day, shares fall to a 52-week low

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X