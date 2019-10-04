ZEEL shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley cuts price target by 33% with underweight stance
Updated : October 04, 2019 11:00 AM IST
So far this year, ZEEL has slumped 48 percent as investors dumped the stock on worries over invocation of promoter pledge by lenders.
At 10.17 am, ZEEL shares traded at Rs 241.20, down over 4 percent on BSE.
Morgan Stanley cut ZEEL's target price for the stock by 33 percent to Rs 248, while retaining its "underweight" stance.
