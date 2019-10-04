#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

ZEEL shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley cuts price target by 33% with underweight stance

Updated : October 04, 2019 11:00 AM IST

So far this year, ZEEL has slumped 48 percent as investors dumped the stock on worries over invocation of promoter pledge by lenders.
At 10.17 am, ZEEL shares traded at Rs 241.20, down over 4 percent on BSE.
Morgan Stanley cut ZEEL's target price for the stock by 33 percent to Rs 248, while retaining its "underweight" stance.
ZEEL shares fall 5% as Morgan Stanley cuts price target by 33% with underweight stance
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV