Zee-Sony merger: Should you buy, sell or hold Zee Entertainment stock now?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) shares rose on Thursday, a day after the media conglomerate finalised a deal with Sony's India unit, Sony Pictures Networks India, to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms. The two groups are joining forces to take on the likes of Netflix and Disney in the country.

ZEEL shares rose more than two percent on Thursday before trimming most of those gains. The stock was last seen up 0.7 percent at Rs 351 on BSE, having risen as much as 2.4 percent to Rs 357 earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Zee shares ended with a gain of half a percent, recovering initial losses after the news.

Brokerages have a positive view on Zee Entertainment Enterprises , with target prices as high as Rs 450 - an upside of around 29 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

Brokerage Call Target price (in rupees) Citi Buy 395 CLSA Buy 415 Motilal Oswal Buy 425 Elara Buy 450

What should investors do with Zee Entertainment shares now? Here's what brokerages say:

CITI

The brokerage said it needs to be monitored how Invesco and other key institutions vote.

CLSA

Valuations could return to historical highs when the deal is sealed, according to the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal

A strategic partner like Sony will have the ability to leverage large scale opportunities in the Indian media space, according to the brokerage.

Elara