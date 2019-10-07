Zee shares tumble on disclosure of new pledge creation with VTB Capital

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 13 percent on Thursday after promoter Essel Media disclosed pledge creation on 10.71 percent equity with VTB Capital, which is for loan agreement executed on September 4, 2017.

The stock slumped as much as 13.4 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 203.70 per share on BSE. At 9:35 am, the stock was trading 9.7 percent lower at Rs 213.75 as compared to a 0.1 percent or 38 points fall in BSE Sensex at 37,635.

The disclosure came on the back of new the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) norms under which a promoter has to disclose details of share pledges, invocation or release of such pledge or encumbrance within seven days. The SEBI guideline came into effect on October 1.

Punit Goenka, managing director (MD) and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, clarified during an investor call on October 5 that the loan sought from VTB Capital was included in the total loan against shares disclosed to the market.

There is no risk that VTB Capital will sell Zee shares encumbered to them for promoter loan, Punit Goenka told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

“VTB will require promoters to sell any shares in Zee since it's indirectly pledged so there is no risk of that happening,” said Goenka.

VTB Capital has an extended debt of Rs 2,000 crore to Essel Group and indirectly holds a pledge of 10.7 percent stake in Zee Entertainment. Zee also clarified that VTB’s loan maturity is one year away and no covenants have been breached to trigger a sale.

Zee revealed that as part of the negotiations with the Russian lender, Rs 2,000 crore loan will be restructured and repayment extended if part of 2.3 percent stake sale proceeds is paid to them.

“We need to repay only Rs 5,000 crore and we are on track to do it within 90 days,” said Goenka, adding that some strategic investors have re-initiated deal talks.

Meanwhile, IDFC Securities has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 416 per share. VTB encumbrance created in September 2017 and was a structured pledge on the company's shares and the new SEBI norms mandate direct/indirect encumbrances to be disclosed, noted the brokerage. Promoters are hopeful of resolving the pledged shares issue in a quarter from now, it added.

CLSA also said that new disclosures reveal Zee’s promoter holding has declined to 22 percent, of which 96 percent is pledged. While Rs 2,000 crore in overseas loans have coverage of 1.2 times at the current market price (CMP), domestic loans of Rs 5,000 crore have 0.5 times cover. Hence, the sale of a 10 percent stake in Zee pledged to domestic lenders is inevitable, even after which promoters will have to service the debt of Rs 4,300 crore. This, along with the deteriorating cash conversion of Zee, will put its cash flow under immense scrutiny, the brokerage noted. It maintained a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target price to Rs 290 per share from Rs 450 earlier.

Out of the 22 percent promoters’ shareholding in Zee Entertainment, around 90 percent is pledged with financial institutions. It was in July when ZEEL promoters had agreed for an 11 percent stake sale to US investment group Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund.

