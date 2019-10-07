#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Zee shares tumble on disclosure of new pledge creation with VTB Capital

Updated : October 07, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 13 percent on Thursday after Promoter Essel Media disclosed pledge creation on 10.71 percent equity with VTB Capital.
There is no risk that VTB Capital will sell Zee shares encumbered to them for promoter loan, Punit Goenka told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.
CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target price to Rs 290 per share from Rs 450 earlier.
