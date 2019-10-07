Zee shares tumble on disclosure of new pledge creation with VTB Capital
Updated : October 07, 2019 10:26 AM IST
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 13 percent on Thursday after Promoter Essel Media disclosed pledge creation on 10.71 percent equity with VTB Capital.
There is no risk that VTB Capital will sell Zee shares encumbered to them for promoter loan, Punit Goenka told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.
CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target price to Rs 290 per share from Rs 450 earlier.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more