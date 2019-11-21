Market
Zee shares surge 15% after promoter Essel Group sells stake
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:40 AM IST
Zee Entertainment shares jumped 15 percent on Thursday after promoter Essel Group has decided to sell 16.5 percent stake in the company to meet debt obligations.
According to stock exchange data, around 15 crore shares changed hands in block deals at a price of Rs 304 per share, a discount of 1.02 percent on the previous close price of Rs 307.15 per share.
