Zee shares in focus after Invesco sells 8% equity via block deal

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) were in focus on Thursday after a large trade of 8 crore shares (8.3 percent Equity) on Zee worth Rs 2,264 crore change hands on the bourses.

At 11:30 am, shares of Zee were trading at Rs 288.20, down 2.75 points or 0.95 percent lower on the BSE. The shares fell as much as 3.38 percent during mid-morning trade having risen 2.02 percent earlier during the opening.

US investment firm Invesco, which is now Zee's largest stakeholder with a total interest of 17.88 percent along with OFI Global China Fund LLC, opted to cut its share in the latter through a block deal today.

“Three funds managed by Invesco’s Developing Markets investment team, including Invesco Developing Markets Fund, are launching a bookbuild transaction today to sell up to 7.8 percent of the share capital of Zee Entertainment. The purpose of this transaction is to align these funds’ exposures to Zee with other funds managed by the investment team and to achieve an aggregate ownership position in the company that is more in line with the investment team’s portfolio construction approach," Invesco said in a statement earlier.

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director- Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities

said, "There are multiple reasons for Invesco diluting stake in Zee. One, of course is to align funds exposure and have an aggregate ownership position, to me it seems to reduce the concentration risk. Second, if you see currently risks are high for any media company, given there is an advertising slowdown by FMCG companies. So in Q4, we expect Zee to see 3-4 percent ad growth on a base of 8 percent. It's not a bad achievement, but FMCG companies are cutting down advertising spends because of rural slowdown and gross margin pressure."

Hetal Dalal, President & COO, Investor Advisory Services said, "Invesco has clearly said that they support the deal with Sony and they are possibly doing it as an alignment to the portfolio. Let’s take everything at face value and look at it dispassionately – for a fund to own 18 percent in a scrip is relatively unusual. So some of it will be just simply paring down in aligning to their internal guidelines. I suspect the other is that if they are expecting the Sony merger to go through, we would also be worried about their aggregate equity in the combined entity. They still hold 11 percent, which is still a material equity stake in the company.”

Upon completion of the bookbuild, funds managed by Invesco’s Developing Markets investment team, including Invesco Developing Markets Fund, will continue to own at least 11 percent of ZEEL, underscoring the investment team’s belief that the Sony deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders.

The development comes less than two weeks after Invesco withdrew its demand for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which it had been seeking since September 2021, in order to force Zee's CEO Puneet Goenka's departure and a board reshuffle.

Invesco announced on March 23 that it would not pursue the EGM to add six independent directors, instead reiterating its support for Zee's proposed merger with Sony.