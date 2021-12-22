Zee shares gain over 2% after board approves merger with Sony

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ( ZEEL ) opened 2.24 percent higher at Rs 355.60 on Wednesday on the BSE after the board of directors of the entertainment major approved the binding agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The 90-day exclusivity period of the non-binding bid ended on Tuesday.

Punit Goenka will lead the merged entity as the managing director and CEO of the company. The Sony Group will nominate the majority of the combined company's board of directors, which will include existing SPN Managing Director and CEO NP Singh.

As Chairman of Sony Pictures India, Singh will take on a bigger executive role at SPE (a division of SPE). Singh will report to Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of Global Television Studios and SPE corporate.

Zee's present holding company Essel will control 3.99 percent of the merged entity, while Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. will own 50.86 percent stake. As part of the definitive agreement, public shareholders will have the remaining 45.15 percent.

While Zee and Sony have signed definitive merger agreements, Zee's largest shareholder, Invesco, which together with OFI Global owns about 18 percent of the media company, has expressed reservations about the promoter group's holding being increased to 20 percent in the proposed Zee-Sony merged entity.