Zee shares fall 6% on muted Q2 results; brokerages give mixed views

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell over 6 percent on Friday following muted second-quarter results, missing analysts' estimates. The company reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year jump (YoY) in the Q2 net profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.

The stock fell as much as 6.3 percent to Rs 247.95 per share on BSE. At 10:10 am, the stock was trading 4 percent lower at Rs 254 as compared to 0.42 percent or 153 points rise in BSE Sensex at 39,205.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 7.4 percent to Rs 2,122 crore compared to the same period last year due to lower-than-expected growth in advertising revenue (up 1.2 percent YoY) and subscription revenue (up 19 percent YoY).

Brokerages remained mixed on the stock post its Q2 earnings. While CLSA retained its 'buy' rating and raised its target price, Morgan Stanley was 'underweight' on the stock.

According to CLSA, the company's Q2 revenue was ahead of estimates led by a jump in domestic subscriptions, however, ad revenue growth was muted at 1 percent YoY given an economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley said that revenue growth and margin slightly weaker than expected, said the brokerage, adding that the stock will remain volatile until debt issues are resolved.

However, BofAML has a 'neutral' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 360 per share. It added that incremental driver for stock is not earnings but clarity on stake sale.

