Market
Zee shares fall 6% on muted Q2 results; brokerages give mixed views
Updated : October 18, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) fell over 6 percent on Friday on muted Q2 results.
The company reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year growth (YoY) in the September quarter profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.
While CLSA retained its 'buy' rating and raised its target price, Morgan Stanley was 'underweight' on the stock.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more