Zee Learn jumps 10% on report of likely deal with KKR-backed Eurokids to sell Kidzee

Shares of Zee Learn were locked at 10 percent upper circuit, quoting at Rs 25.45 apiece on Tuesday. The Essel group scrip moved higher on a report that EuroKids, a leading playschool chain in the country controlled by US private equity firm KKR, is in talks to acquire Kidzee from Zee Learn for Rs 1,000-1,200 crore.

The deal, if it goes through, will help the Subhash Chandra-promoted Essel group further deleverage its consolidated balance sheet, an Economic Times report said on Tuesday.

The group is currently saddled with debt close to Rs 7,500 crore across its diversified businesses which include Zee Entertainment Enterprises, direct-to-home service Dish TV and speciality packaging firm Essel Propack.

KKR bought 92 percent stake in EuroKids for about Rs 1,500 crore in September. The global investment firm has made a non-binding offer to acquire the educational portfolio of Zee Learn, particularly Kidzee, according to the ET report.

Zee Learn has more than 1,900 Kidzee preschools in more than 750 cities across India and also has the country's fastest-growing K-12 school chain, Mount Litera Zee Schools, with more than 120 schools in 110 cities. The company also owns and runs Zee Institute of Media Arts, Zee Institute of Creative Art, and Dehradun-based UGC approved private university Himgiri Zee University.

At a consolidated level in Q2, Zee Learn reported total revenue of Rs 148.8 crore, EBITDA of Rs 51.9 crore, PBT of Rs 32.8 crore and PAT of Rs 24.4 crore. The ZLL standalone EBITDA as a percentage of operating revenue increased from 46.6 percent in Q2 FY19 to 59.3 percent in Q2 FY20 in a superlative performance, according to an exchange filing.

Zee Learn stock opened at Rs 24.85, jumping over 7.3 percent from its Monday's close of Rs 23.15.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen almost 19 percent during the period. In the last one month, it has risen 36 percent approximately, although year-to-date, Zee Learn has corrected by almost 29 percent.