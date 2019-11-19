Zee Learn jumps 10% on report of likely deal with KKR-backed Eurokids to sell Kidzee
Updated : November 19, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Shares of Zee Learn were locked at 10 percent upper circuit, quoting at Rs 25.45 apiece on Tuesday.
Zee Learn stock opened at Rs 24.85, jumping over 7.3 percent from its Monday's close of Rs 23.15.
In the last one month, it has risen 36 percent approximately, although year-to-date, Zee Learn has corrected by almost 29 percent.
