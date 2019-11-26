Zee Entertainment's shares plunge 9% over Subhash Chandra's resignation

The share price of Zee Entertainment plunged 9 percent intraday on Tuesday after Subhash Chandra resigned as board chairman of the company with immediate effect.

At 9:56 am, the stock was trading 5.76 percent lower at Rs 324 per share on the NSE while intraday, the share price plunged 9.30 percent to Rs 312.40.

Zee Entertainment's board has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation and said in a company release that he will continue as a non-executive director of the board.

"In light of the changes in shareholding, Mr. Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention to resign as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. The Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation 17 (lB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will remain as Non-Executive Director of the Company," read the company’s BSE regulatory filing.

The Zee board has also appointed six independent directors. All these new appointments will have to be approved by the shareholders.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.