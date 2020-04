The share price of Zee Entertainment climbed 14 percent on Thursday after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought a little more than half a percent stake in the company.

According to BSE data on bulk deals, FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares (representing 0.53 percent of total paid up equity) of the media and entertainment company. FRS bought these shares at Rs 141.29 a piece.

The stock soared 14 percent to Rs 173.40 per share on the NSE. At 9:55 am, the shares traded 9.48 percent higher at Rs 166.25 per share.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 33,95,856 equity shares of Endurance Technologies at Rs 566.66 per share on the BSE, and Santosh Industries bought 4.15 lakh shares of Eveready Industries at Rs 60.25 per share.