Market
Zee Entertainment slips 11% on uncertainty over extension of September 30 deadline
Updated : September 20, 2019 10:55 AM IST
At 09:37 am, Zee Entertainment's stock price was trading 5.33 percent lower at Rs 292.40 per share on the NSE.
Intraday, the share price plunged by 10.96 percent to day's low of Rs 275.
