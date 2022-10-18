Zee Entertainment shares rise after Invesco associate pares stake in large trade

Mini Zee Entertainment will go through a demerger process going forward.

Shares of Zee Entertainment gained as much as 5.5 percent in early trading on Tuesday after OFI Global China Fund, an associate of Invesco sold 5.2 crore shares or 5.51 percent of the total equity in a large trade.

The deal took place during the pre-market block window on Tuesday where shares were sold at an average price of Rs 260 apiece.

As of the June quarter, OFI Global held 10.14 percent stake in the company.

There will be a 180-day lock up period for Invesco post today's block deal, which means they would not be able to sell any further stake within the next six months.

The company is yet to receive approval on the merger with Sony from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Registrar of Companies, and the Income Tax authorities.

On securing the approvals, the company will go through a demerger process wherein existing shares will delist and the merged entity will relist on the exchanges. The re-listing of the merged entity is likely to take place by March next year.

The merged entity will see Sony hold 50.86 percent in the company, while the erstwhile promoters of the company will hold close to 4 percent stake. The combined unit will also have a cash balance of $1.5 billion.

News about Zee Entertainment was also highlighted on CNBC-TV18's dealing room check on October 12 when sources within dealing rooms had mentioned about a block deal about to take place in the stock shortly in which a strategic investor will sell stake.

Zee had signed a non-binding term-sheet with Sony in September last year. Invesco had earlier sold 7.8 percent stake in the company in April this year. The fund earlier held nearly 18 percent stake in the company and was its largest shareholder.

Shares of Zee Entertainment are currently trading 4 percent higher at Rs 274.10 as of 10:20 AM.