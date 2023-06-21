Zee Entertainment shares rise over 8%, recover losses of last two sessions

Zee Entertainment Shares Price rise 8 percent and recovers all losses of last 2 sessions. This is in reaction to reports that Sony Corp. has no plans to back out of the merger despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s markets regulator.

The shares of Zee Entertainment rose over 8 percent on June 21 morning in reaction to reports that Sony had no plans to back out of the merger despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s markets regulator.

Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios and corporate development at Sony Pictures Entertainment, made a two-hour presentation to the board of parent Sony Corp. in Tokyo on Tuesday, taking stock of the ongoing developments and the prospects of India’s largest media and entertainment deal.

“For Sony, nothing has changed. After the board meeting on Tuesday, they conveyed their full commitment to the merger,” the person said, requesting anonymity. “There is a plan for the worst-case scenario—if Goenka doesn’t get a relief from the courts—but as of now, there is no discussion on that.”

Zee has challenged Sebi’s order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which will next hear the matter on 26 June. In the interim, in a series of interactions over the past week, the two groups approved an alternative plan in case the worst-case scenario plays out.

“The continued investigation by Sebi is increasing corporate governance overhang on Zee,” said a 19 June note by BofA Securities.

“We have a No rating on Zee as we await visibility on whether the merger is going through or not. In a scenario Zee promoters are able to get a stay on Sebi order, and the merger goes through, the stock may re-rate on expectations of improving governance and synergies from the merged entity,” the note said.

The fourth quarter of FY23 witnessed revenues fall of 9 percent to Rs 2,112 crore on a year on year basis. This includes 10 percent advertising revenues fall, flat subscription revenues and 26 percent decline in income from other sales & services.