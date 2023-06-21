CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsZee Entertainment shares rise over 8%, recover losses of last two sessions

Zee Entertainment shares rise over 8%, recover losses of last two sessions

Zee Entertainment shares rise over 8%, recover losses of last two sessions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 11:06:52 AM IST (Published)

Zee Entertainment Shares Price rise 8 percent and recovers all losses of last 2 sessions. This is in reaction to reports that Sony Corp. has no plans to back out of the merger despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s markets regulator.

The shares of Zee Entertainment rose over 8 percent on June 21 morning in reaction to reports that Sony had no plans to back out of the merger despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s markets regulator.

Live Tv

Loading...

Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios and corporate development at Sony Pictures Entertainment, made a two-hour presentation to the board of parent Sony Corp. in Tokyo on Tuesday, taking stock of the ongoing developments and the prospects of India’s largest media and entertainment deal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X