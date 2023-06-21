Zee Entertainment shares rise over 8%, recover losses of last two sessions

By CNBCTV18.com

Zee Entertainment Shares Price rise 8 percent and recovers all losses of last 2 sessions. This is in reaction to reports that Sony Corp. has no plans to back out of the merger despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s markets regulator.

Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios and corporate development at Sony Pictures Entertainment, made a two-hour presentation to the board of parent Sony Corp. in Tokyo on Tuesday, taking stock of the ongoing developments and the prospects of India’s largest media and entertainment deal.