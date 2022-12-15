English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

IDBI Bank moves NCLT against Zee Entertainment on Rs 149 crore default

IDBI Bank moves NCLT against Zee Entertainment on Rs 149 crore default

IDBI Bank moves NCLT against Zee Entertainment on Rs 149 crore default
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 15, 2022 8:34:12 AM IST (Published)

Zee Entertainment is disputing the bank's claims in other proceedings filed by the bank and sees no financial implications from the same.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Zee Entertain share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read


IDBI Bank, financial creditor to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a payment default of Rs 149.6 crore.
The lender has also sought initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against the company.
IDBI Bank's claims arise under a debt service agreement between the bank and the company for a financial facility availed by Siti Networks. Zee Entertainment is party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement.
Essel Media Ventures currently holds close to 5 percent stake in Siti Networks, according to the September quarter shareholding pattern.
This is not the first instance of the company being dragged to the NCLT over a default pertaining to Siti Networks. In February this year, IndusInd Bank had moved the Mumbai bench of the tribunal for a default of Rs 83 crore.
Zee Entertainment is disputing the bank's claims in other proceedings filed by the bank and sees no financial implications from the same.
Brokerage firm Credit Suisse believes that size of the dispute is not material and hence is unlikely to meaningfully delay the merger approval process with Sony. The firm further added that while ad revenues may take a tad longer to pick up for Zee, legacy issues are unlikely to delay the merger.
Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on Zee Entertainment with a price target of Rs 300.
Shares of Zee Entertainment are down close to 20 percent so far this year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IDBI BankNational Company Law TribunalNCLTSITI NetworksZee Entertainment

Next Article

Government to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC through an Offer For Sale