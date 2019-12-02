#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Zee Entertainment followed highest standard of corporate governance in making public disclosures, says MD & CEO

Updated : December 02, 2019 05:34 PM IST

As far as the chairman is concerned, the board will definitely take a decision in terms of who the chairman is going to be in times to come, said Punit Goenka of Zee Ent
There will be right time to monetise assets, there will be a right time to create strategic partnerships & I am looking forward to all such initiatives, Punit Goenka of Zee Ent
Zee Entertainment followed highest standard of corporate governance in making public disclosures, says MD & CEO
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV