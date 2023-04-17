Zee Block Deal: Shares give up early gains after 5.7% equity changes hands in block deal

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Zee Entertainment opened higher but gave up gains soon after on Monday after 5.48 crore shares or 5.7 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in a large block deal. The transaction is valued at Rs 1,119 crore.
The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 205 per share, according to data avaliable on the exchanges.
CNBC-TV18 had reported on Thursday that Oppenheimer is looking to offload a 5.65 percent stake in the company in a deal valued at Rs 1,130 crore. This would be a clean out trade from the investor.
The stake sale was supposed to take place between Rs 199.80-208.15 per share, a discount of 0-4 percent to the previous closing price of Rs 208.15 per share on the NSE. Brokerage firm Kotak Securities acted as the broker for the block trade.
Invesco and other funds linked to it were the largest public shareholder in Zee and as of September 2021, held 18 percent stake in the company. The US investment firm called for the removal of the company's managing director Punit Goenka but dropped the demand in May 2022.
Invesco had earlier offloaded a 8.3 percent stake in Zee Entertainment in April last year. The company sold another 5.5 percent stake worth Rs 1,396 crore in October last year.
Zee Entertainment was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Thursday, where dealers had mentioned about Oppenheimer's 180-day lock-up on selling Zee's shares ending this week.
Shares of Zee Entertainment have given up opening gains and are currently trading little changed at Rs 208.50.
