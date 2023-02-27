Yogesh Patel resigns as chief financial officer of Mahindra Logistics

The company, via an exchange filing, said, "We hereby inform you that Yogesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra group."
Logistics company Mahindra Logistics, on Monday, said Yogesh Patel has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO). Patel has resigned to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra Group, the company revealed.
The company, via an exchange filing, said, "We hereby inform you that Yogesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra group."
"The company has today viz. Monday, 27 February 2023 accepted his resignation and Mr. Yogesh Patel will be relieved of his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, 10 March 2023,” Mahindra Logistics added.
Patel has over two decades of experience across the finance function, which includes FP&A, accounting & controllership, pricing & commercial structuring, procurement, contracting, treasury & fund management, & auditing, among others.
Patel, a commerce graduate from Kolkata University, is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to the current role, he was associated with HCG as CFO; E&Y as a Director-Finance; Wipro as Vice President, Finance, and with IBM as Country Finance Planning Manager, among others. He joined Mahindra Logistics in August 2018.
Last year in September, Mahindra Logistics signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Rivigo Services & promoter to acquire B2B Express business for Rs 225 crore.
The stocks of Mahindra Logistics settled at Rs 374.10 per share, down over 2 percent, when the market closed.
