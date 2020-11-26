Market Yes Securities rejigs portfolio; includes SBI Life, excludes HDFC Updated : November 26, 2020 02:14 PM IST The domestic brokerage included SBI Life Insurance and excluded HDFC. Yes Securities model portfolio includes stocks like RIL, HDFC Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kotak Bank, Alembic Pharma, Dabur, Repco Home Finance, Page Industries, and TCS, among others. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.